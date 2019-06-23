It could be that the profession of psychiatry needs a revolution. A UK medical doctor with experience in mental health feels that we’re still trying to understand and come to terms with mental health issues—and how best to provide treatment. He talks with two psychiatrists, a historian, and a service user. They all can imagine a different future for psychiatry.

Source: Psychiatry for the future – All In The Mind – ABC Radio National (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

Opinion: I wrote about this back in undergrad and grad studies. The undergrad prof got what I was trying to say. He was a doctor of clinical psychology and well-versed in the literary classics. The grad studies prof was a real dud, however; and not only didn’t get what I was saying but proved to be dishonorable.

It is a good experience to be alternately liked and disliked. At one time I was a golden boy of academia with a bright future ahead of me. But after that things took a turn for the worse thanks, I believe, to one reprobate professor.

All that aside, much of what I do at Earthpages.org is geared toward alternatives. And since psychology and religion is my main academic strength, I can say with pride that my research at the U was well ahead of its time.