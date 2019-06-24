18 solutions to the Fermi Paradox | + Opinion

Why is everybody is hiding from us?

The Fermi Paradox indicates that advanced alien life is not commonplace in the galaxy, or we would have already encountered it.

Opinion: The average landlubber doesn’t really have too much interest in the idea of ETs and UFOs. I recall when first launching Earthpages being acutely aware of the need for some kind of balance between stories about ETs/UFOs and posts on other topics. Otherwise, I felt my readers would write me off as some kind of kooky flake who didn’t really think too carefully about ETs/UFOs.

I feel the same way about mysticism stories. If I just focused on that, not only would I get bored but chances are folks would think I’m a so-called wooly-headed mystic who can’t think his way out of a wet paper bag.

Anyhow, I believe we can incorporate all of our personal beliefs into a unified worldview. So when I study history, for instance, I sometimes do it in the context of my spiritual and otherworldly interests. A broader perspective doesn’t necessarily make a person a flake. Taken responsibly with the tools of theology and philosophy, a big picture approach enhances things. Makes them potentially deeper and richer.

So with that disclaimer behind me, I would like to add one other possibility which the above-linked article partially touches on it but not quite:

It is also possible that ETs have intuitively contacted us but only a select few. The reason being that to ETs, most of humanity seem like surprisingly clever but essentially small-minded creatures. We have our noses to the ground and have little concern, desire or ability to sense things beyond our iPhones and other indicators of worldly status.

The other day, for instance, I was trying to open one of my shopping apps in the supermarket but only have “talk and text” because Canadian telecom fees are absurd. So I couldn’t sign in. When I told the cashier, the woman in the line behind me looked incredulous as if I were some kind of freak straight from debtors’ prison.

So bloody shallow. To value your self-worth on a data plan (or lack of).

But I digress.

The point I am trying to make is that most people might be too conventional to tune into an ET vibe. So according to this theory a relative few sensitive individuals could be psychologically aware of ETs but keep their unconventional perceptions under wraps for fear of repercussions from their fellow but essentially insensitive human beings.

Just a theory. And as I say, this excellent, readable article touches on this idea but not quite with the same detail:

