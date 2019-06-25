Can you eat yourself happy? According to the experts, you really are what you eat.

Source: Nutritional psychiatry: diet and mental health

Opinion: I think this is basically true. But we also have to take into account individual differences. The government of Canada puts out a yearly food guide for healthy eating. I looked at it and realized just how much I differ from most. But there are some nutritional basics which I do have to cover. If I don’t get enough of any of these, I start to feel a bit off. Luckily, my inner guide – call it soul or holy spirit – lets me know, so I try to listen and eat what and when I need to.

But as for a regimented eating schedule suggested by so-called “experts”… forget it!

I often think of a car analogy when it comes to eating. Some cars do best with regular gas and stock parts. Others need high octane and finely tooled components. You cannot treat a Maserati like a Honda. If you do, you will regret it. Same thing with individual differences and our bodies. Some of us are meant to fly, others to go more slowly.

Bottom line?

Know who you are and eat accordingly.