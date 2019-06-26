Vladimir Ilyich Lenin and what your sociology professor probably didn’t tell you

Vladimir Ilyich Lenin (1870-1924) was a Russian politician and Marxist revolutionary who apparently believed that existing bureaucratic structures would slowly disappear once communism was fully in place—hence his development of the oft-quoted phrase coined by Engels about the “withering away of the state.”

From observable history, however, it seems communism never achieved the lofty ideals envisioned by Marx and Engels.

Most countries attempting the communist agenda arguably have exhibited cruel authoritarianism, corruption, and stagnant mediocrity, all this enforced by local spies, snitches, secret police and vulgar militarism.

Today, some writers suggest that Marx was right in suggesting that Capitalism “carries the seeds of its own destruction.” These writers point to phenomena like WikiLeaks which they believe spells the end of democracy.

However, others see Wikileaks and the exposure of potential corruption as self-correcting measures indispensable to a healthy democracy. By way of analogy, and to follow Durkheim’s idea of society as a kind of organism, if we have no mechanism to alert us to disease, how can we avoid illness and death?

What’s sad is when the whistleblowers are scapegoated and spend their lives languishing in prison or hiding out in foreign countries.

Even if they technically broke secular laws, I think we should take into account the Christian ideal of living by the spirit and not the letter of religious laws, which in the ancient world also included secular ordinances.

As for the violent side of communism when manifest in the real world and not in some armchair philosopher’s imagination, we don’t need to look too far to see the ugly truths which many liberal arts professors either ignore or play down.

Why some people don’t emphasize the violent and oppressive streak in communism, I can’t say. But before torching the ideal of capitalism, we would do well to take a good hard look at the alternatives.

No system is perfect. Nothing on Earth is perfect. But that doesn’t mean one societal arrangement isn’t better than another. We only have to look at immigration patterns to see what many people themselves prefer.

