Europe must act to fight the creeping influence of authoritarian regimes in its democracies ǀ View | Euronews | + Opinion

Using tools as varied as cyberattacks, malign finance and information operations, Russian government-linked actors have interfered in EU member states. European democracies have mobilised to confront this challenge, but more action is needed – and fast.

Opinion: This process is not something unique to Europe. In Canada, we welcome newcomers (we don’t call them “immigrants”). Canadians tend to be more open to other cultures than most other countries.

That is all well and good, except I think some Canadians are a bit naive. Sadly, a relative few elite newcomers enter our country not with good intentions but to spread their web of crime and corruption into North America. For example, international money-launderers can take up posts as university professors. As long as they know a few foreign languages and add supposed “prestige” to the institution, chances are they will go either unnoticed or unpunished.

All good conquerers know the best way to subdue a nation is to do it gradually. So policies slowly change to suit the new illegal order. Government funding and jobs are awarded to newly arrived criminals and their relatives and friends. This process – backed by deception, violence or threats of violence – spreads through the system and voila, you have lost your democratic way of life.

Let’s hope with Canada Day just around the corner, that more caring people will awake to the dire need to identify the few but crafty rotten apple newcomers and bring them to justice. Otherwise, justice could simply disappear in this country.