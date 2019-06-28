Does God know our thoughts? – News – Bartlesville Examiner- Enterprise – OK | + Opinion

Q: Dear pastor, Is it really true that God knows my thoughts? A: Yes, it’s really true. And I’m thinking you’re of an age where this could be a scary idea? When I was a teenager, my thoughts were ruled by so many things that I wouldn’t be able to identify my own head if you showed it to me today. Confusion, fear, rage and anxiety. Hope, excitement, lust and love. Arrogance, yet deep insecurity sprinkled with rabid selfishness or random acts of kindness were all common

Source: Does God know our thoughts? – News – Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise – Bartlesville, OK

Opinion: For me, there is nothing wrong with this piece but it seems a bit incomplete. The author suggests that by getting our thoughts better aligned with God’s will, we will live holier lives.

But I would say that is only part of the solution. At a certain point in our development, we should begin to actually feel the Holy Spirit working within us. It is not just a cerebral thing but rather an experiential process.

In the above image of the Annunciation Mary isn’t thinking… Oh, gee I should do better. No, she is having a total experience which invites her to fulfill her calling. She chooses to accept.

How about you and me?