After trying Linux we couldn’t get back into Windows. I like Linux but it has some limitations. Thanks to a free prog called DBAN we were able to wipe our HD and start again. I have done this before so wasn’t really nail-biting, pulling out my hair like in earlier attempts.

As long as our backup HD doesn’t fail, we should be back online soon!

(If it does fail, I have some original DVDs which would be slow but possible…)