Too many seem to think that faith in climate change is more important than actual works to deal with it, rather like the debate during the Reformation.

Source: Is The Climate Change Debate A Replay Of The Reformation?

Opinion: If I read this article right, the author is trying to make a link between the human emotions of the Reformation and the emotions surrounding the issue of climate change. It reminds me of a time when I was standing on a bridge in Ottawa, looking out over a large group of social rights protesters marching down the street below. I can’t remember what they were protesting (this was the 90s) but most interesting was a comment made by another man passing by. He simply said, “I hope they go to heaven.”

I didn’t talk to him so I don’t know exactly what he meant. But he seemed to imply that many with avid social concerns might be misplacing their energy. This life is but a flicker of the eye compared to the life everlasting. If that is what he meant, I think it was a bit glib. There is no reason whatsoever people cannot be concerned about social and environmental issues AND go to heaven.

This takes me to another incident, back in the early 90s before I began my doctorate. I was just back from India and living with some Christian fundamentalists. They were basically nice people but had some strange attitudes. One boasted about how he speeded way over the speed limit on a small, narrow highway. He also told me he didn’t bother to recycle because “the world is going to end anyhow.”

Huh?

The fundamentalists also left the rented house a total mess when they departed the month before I left. I had rented a room on the first floor. Guess who was left alone to clean up the whole second floor? It was such a filthy mess upstairs that my parents had to help me, as I was overwhelmed.

I guess being considerate and responsible didn’t matter to the fundamentalists. I wasn’t ‘one of them’ so in their minds wasn’t going to heaven. Might as well leave me to do their dirty work..?

My story might seem like a bit of a digression but my point is that yes, human emotion is behind both religious and social activism. But to equate the two is folly. Sometimes religious people are playing out their unresolved emotions, other times they are not. And sometimes emotional people are not just on a rant but actually growing in spirit.

For just about every point the author of the above-linked story makes, we can come up with a counterexample. That’s why I tend to shy away from the climate change debate. For me, it is more interesting to just look at the overall dynamic. And hope taxes don’t go sky high!