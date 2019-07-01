My dad and my uncle – Canada Day Memories

Today is Canada Day, formerly Dominion Day. It is our 4th of July, so to speak. So I’m taking a little break from Earthpages and doing some golden memories…

In my childhood and youth I’d be up at the cottage now. Most of my family still go up there but we had to let go of the family island due to legal complexities among multiple owners. I don’t really miss it anymore. Life is about change. But I do like to remember.

My dad and my uncle were both big sailors. My uncle, in the yellow coat, raced and my dad tended to take long cruises out into the open waters of Georgian Bay. This is a rare moment to have both of them together in the same boat!