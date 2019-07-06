Christianity is no bulwark against new tribal identities dominating discourse

Source: Being religious is now a countercultural identity

Opinion: Just today I saw another article questioning whether Christianity really is dwindling. Apart from the number-crunching – not to mention sample size and global reach of a given study – people may not go to Mass or some other Christian service but can still uphold so-called Christian values. As Jesus in the New Testament said, he didn’t come for the healthy but for the sick.