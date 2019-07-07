Christians Are The Most Persecuted Religious Group In The World, Study Reveals – Religion – Nigeria

Anti-Christian persecution is global in reach, as the report noted the following instances of persecution and discrimination against Christians around the world:

¬ The bombing of churches in Egypt, Pakistan and Indonesia

¬ State militaries attacking minority Christian communities in Myanmar and the Sudan

¬ The torture of Christians in North Korean and Eritrean prisons and the beatings of Christians in policy custody in India

¬ Mob violence against Christians in the states of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Telangana

¬ Social persecution and lack of freedom of religion in North Korea, Saudi Arabia, the Maldives, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and China.

¬ Blasphemy legislation in Pakistan, Indonesia and Iran

¬ Religious extremism involving the attack on Christian minorities in India, Myanmar, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan