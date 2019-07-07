Earthpages.org

Christians Are The Most Persecuted Religious Group In The World, Study Reveals – Religion – Nigeria


Anti-Christian persecution is global in reach, as the report noted the following instances of persecution and discrimination against Christians around the world:

¬ The bombing of churches in Egypt, Pakistan and Indonesia
¬ State militaries attacking minority Christian communities in Myanmar and the Sudan
¬ The torture of Christians in North Korean and Eritrean prisons and the beatings of Christians in policy custody in India
¬ Mob violence against Christians in the states of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Telangana
¬ Social persecution and lack of freedom of religion in North Korea, Saudi Arabia, the Maldives, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and China.
¬ Blasphemy legislation in Pakistan, Indonesia and Iran
¬ Religious extremism involving the attack on Christian minorities in India, Myanmar, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

Source: Christians Are The Most Persecuted Religious Group In The World, Study Reveals – Religion – Nigeria

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.