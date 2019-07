I love Blogger. It was the beginning of blogging. Or at least, one of the beginnings. Before it was purchased by Google it was a small, funky independent company. I imagine the founders are sitting pretty right now, having sold their platform to the web giant.

Power to them!

Ironic, however, that the giant’s acquisition spelled the demise of Blogger as a “cool” place to be on the web…

