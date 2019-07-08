Earthpages.ca | News 24/7 has moved to Tumblr!

To make things faster and easier, Earthpages – News 24/7 is now at Tumblr. Our earthpages.ca domain name now points there as well.

Earthpages.org (where you are now) features select stories, opinion, and material currently being migrated (and revised) from the old Earthpages – Think Free.

Earthpages – News 24/7 is the place to get the latest alternative news gathered from around the far corners and obscure alleys of the internet.

Change is the name of the game. Cliché but true. I’m happy with this change. It feels good. 😊