Study finds psychiatric diagnosis to be ‘scientifically meaningless’ | + Opinion


Opinion: No kidding. I and a few others have been arguing this in and outside of academia since the 1980s. In the new millennium, it seems the populace has taken up the new labels, their treatments, and all the potential dysfunction and environmental hazards that can go with that.

It is time to wake up and see the mask that psychiatry has at least partially been hiding behind.

Not to say that I am anti-psychiatry. I am not. But I am for using the intellect and not blindly accepting what the crowd embraces.

