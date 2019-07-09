From Nazis to hippies: end of the road for Volkswagen Beetle | + Opinion

Opinion: There is a certain irony here.

Not too many hippies understood that the Beetle was created by the Nazis as a kind of false promise to swindle average people out of their savings in order to fund Hitler’s maniacal war effort. Many everyday Germans made regular payments but never received the promised vehicle. In essence, they were ripped off, lied to, and left economically ruined.

Now as the Beetle ends production, it seems that some of the hippies of my generation have veered so far away from their neo-renaissance “peace and love” lifestyle that they are hardly recognizable from the benevolent, idealistic youths they once were.

The vehicle may be discontinued but the grim and deceptive ideological forces behind its creation rage on into the 21st century.