Leibniz – The philosopher ridiculed for believing in the Christian basics

Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (1646-1716) was a German philosopher, mathematician and alchemist. He is sometimes associated with panpsychism but best known for his theory of monadology, where human souls are seen as individual, self-sufficient units (monads) existing in a harmonic sympathy (pre-established harmony) with all other souls.

Along with Rene Descartes and Baruch Spinoza, he is usually regarded as one of the Big Three 17th-century philosophers of rationalism.

More than two hundred years after Leibniz, The Swiss psychiatrist C. G. Jung (1875-1961) adopts Leibniz’s monadology, particularly the notion of pre-established harmony, to support his idea of synchronicity.¹

Leibniz is also known for his formulation in Théodicée (1710) of the idea of many possible worlds. According to this view, before creating our universe, God imagined an infinite number of possible worlds that could have been created. As a completely good being, God chose to create the best of all possible worlds.

The witty and versatile writer Voltaire disliked this aspect of Leibnizian thought, believing it reflected clerical apathy and corruption. In Candide he satirized Leibniz’ position through the character of Dr. Pangloss. Voltaire also tried to discredit the fact that Leibniz developed a form of calculus independent of Sir Isaac Newton, who also developed a calculus.

When introduced by a Jesuit priest to the Chinese oracle, the I Ching, Leibniz substituted the solid and broken lines of the hexagrams with ‘0′ and ‘1,’ finding them to be arranged in a binary system, counting up from 0 to 63.

Leibniz met the Jewish (viewed by Jews as radical) philosopher Spinoza in 1676 and looked over his unpublished works. Today, some believe Leibniz lifted some of Spinoza’s ideas. True or false, Leibniz clearly admired Spinoza’s intelligence but rejected the philosopher’s ideas that did not fit with Christian orthodoxy.²

Unlike Descartes and Spinoza, Leibniz had a thorough university education in philosophy. He corresponded frequently over a wide range of intellectual topics – concerning this world and the afterlife – with his two royal patrons, Electress Sophie of Hanover (pictured above) and her daughter, Queen Sophie Charlotte of Prussia.³

—

¹ Jung immersed himself in an impressive variety of historical ideas, so it is not surprising that he discovered and adapted Leibniz’s work.

² https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gottfried_Wilhelm_Leibniz

³ https://crrs.ca/publications/ov10/

