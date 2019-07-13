Timothy Leary – The man who asked us to “turn on, tune in, drop out”

Timothy Leary (1920-1996) was an American clinical psychologist who believed that mind-altering substances such as THC and LSD facilitated self-discovery.

Back in the day, Leary became something of an outlaw. After encouraging his students to take drugs for the sake of scientific experimentation, he and his colleague Richard Alpert (later Ram Dass) were fired from Harvard in 1963.

Funny how the worst underhanded snakes love demonizing others. President Nixon – notorious for the Watergate scandal – once called Leary “the most dangerous man in America.”¹

Leary remains controversial, not only because he advocated what in many countries is illegal, but also because an increasing body of studies suggests that street drugs are deleterious to physical, psychological and spiritual health.

The Christian scholar J. N. D. Anderson questions whether the quality, orientation, and commitment of a drug-induced trip differs from the experience of those who hope to know and serve God, and in so doing, encounter grace sans chemical intervention or, for that matter, direct personal effort.²

Some action groups say drugs like THC, if taken responsibly, are liberating and therapeutic but the vast majority of lay and professional observers see heavier illegal drugs as debilitating and enslaving.

Just because Mr. Trudeau has legalized pot in Canada does not necessarily imply that it is good for your health. Meanwhile, some organizations critical of allopathic medicine point out that some legal drugs have harmful, even lethal long-term side effects.

True, alcohol was once prohibited but is now permitted in most developed countries. But like pot, this does not mean that alcohol is always good for your health (even if Jesus turned water into wine in the Christian story).

Contemporary debates about the safety and efficacy of legal and illegal drugs aside, Leary’s popularity among the hippies of the late 1960s is captured in the Moody Blues song “Legend of a Mind” (1968):

He’ll fly his astral plane.

He’ll take you trips around the bay.

He’ll bring you back the same day.

Timothy Leary…

² See J. N. D. Anderson, Christianity and Comparative Religion, The Tyndale Press: 1970, pp. 20-26. For the sake of debate, we could argue that praying the Rosary is an “effort” to attract graces. And other Christians, especially fundamentalists seem to implore God to “cover them” with Jesus’ “precious blood” to be washed of their sins, just as most Christians invoke the “Holy Spirit” to shower them with graces. Many say Christianity is a religion where grace comes without any special effort, but this might be a somewhat incomplete view. Ideally, the Christian asks, whereas some magicians, wizards and conjurers command spirits to protect or assist them—spirits which they believe are essentially under their personal control. Likewise, some meditators say their meditative technique – be it a mantra, bodily postures or the development of inner silence – will eventually lead to mystical experiences. Again, Christians hope for assistance but never expect with certainty; the latter attitude is anathema to having a humble relationship with a God whom Christians believe has created them.

