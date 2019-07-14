Canadian officials are concerned that foreign countries such as Russia or Saudi Arabia could try to sow discord by amping up separatist sentiments in Quebec

Source: Foreign actors could use artificial intelligence to undermine democracy, Canadian officials warn in internal reports | National Post

Opinion: How about invisibly occupying a country through good old fashioned bribes, underhanded dealings, and favoritism for fellow conspirators? I think this could be the main threat.

And corrupt policymakers who can’t speak a word of French, well, it would be in their advantage to create distinct English and French departments wherever they worked. That way they couldn’t be nailed for not speaking French.

As I have suggested before, the best way to occupy a country is slowly. First, sneak in there like a rat in hiding, maybe marry a naive local person to consolidate your cover. Second, get some like-minded people underneath you. Third, begin to change policies which work in your favor.

Fact or fiction?

Well, one thing is for sure. If it is fact, the hostiles would want you to think it is fiction.