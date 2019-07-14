All modern scholars of antiquity (or, at the very least, the clear majority of them) agree that Jesus existed historically, that he was a Galilean Jew who was baptized by John the Baptist and start…

Source: Was Jesus’ name really Jesus?

Opinion: Theologians can stretch and massage biblical meanings to mold them into whatever they like. That’s why I am not particularly interested in theology but more in the actual experience of attending a Eucharistic celebration. I sometimes wonder how many critics of Catholicism have actually partaken of the Eucharist. Not that that is a guarantee of higher mysticism. One must, perhaps, be open enough to feel the grace. Perhaps if we are too “stiff-necked” the graces just bounce off our ignorant, unrepentant heads. I don’t really know. But it seems even some Catholics don’t really feel too much at the Mass.

I’m glad I do.

The Eucharist gives a whole new context and meaning to our fleeting Earthly existence. Instead of just living for kicks, stuff or status, life changes into a deeper path of self-exploration and a concomitant reaching out to and connecting with others. That doesn’t mean I consort with people who bring me down or give me a headache. But it does mean that I still care — at a safe and manageable distance.