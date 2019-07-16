Antoine-Laurent de Lavoisier – Brilliant scientist and humanitarian guillotined by those he tried to help

Antoine-Laurent de Lavoisier (“Antione Lavoiser” after the French Revolution, 1743-94) was a French chemist who demonstrated that air is a combination of oxygen and nitrogen.

The English clergyman, Joseph Priestly (1733-1804), had previously isolated a new gas which he called “dephlogisticated air.” This was later recognized as an element and named “oxygen” by Lavoisier.

Quite the innovator, Lavoisier with other scientific collaborators introduced the nomenclature for chemical compounds as well as for the metric system.

He also refuted the faltering phlogiston theory, which tried to account for fire by means of a fiery element supposedly residing in burning objects. In his refutation, Lavoisier showed that combustion requires a gas that possesses weight—that is, oxygen.¹

In his very popular book, The Structure of Scientific Revolutions (1962), T. S. Kuhn highlights Lavoisier’s work with oxygen to illustrate the notion of the paradigm shift, an idea so prevalent today.²

A tax collector in pre-revolutionary France, Lavoisier was sent to the guillotine in Paris despite his efforts to introduce reforms.

While Lavoisier is commonly known for his contributions to the sciences, he also dedicated a significant portion of his fortune and work toward benefitting the public. Lavoisier was a humanitarian—he cared deeply about the people in his country and often concerned himself with improving the livelihood of the population by agriculture, industry, and the sciences.³

The sad and gruesome fact that the less fortunate whom Lavoisier tried to help came to murder him demonstrates how unthinking ‘revolutionaries’ may be ignorant, violent and anything but revolutionary.

—

¹ When anomalies began to appear in observed results, the idea of a fiery substance called phlogiston was changed to a principle. But this couldn’t halt the eventual fall of phlogiston theory. Today, how often do scientists and politicians using shoddy science massage words to try to slide around protruding corners that don’t fit with their fanciful or, more often than not, pedantic ideas?

² See Frederic Lawrence Holmes, Lavoisier and the chemistry of life: an exploration of scientific creativity: http://books.google.ca/books?…

³ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antoine_Lavoisier