Did postmodernism simply predict cynicism about the facts, or did it actually promote it?

Source: Philosophy Talk: Is Postmodernism Really to Blame for Post-Truth? | KALW

Opinion: Umm… Pontius Pilate, “What is truth?” (John 18:38)

In this 9-minute audio excerpt, so-called “climate deniers” are repeatedly portrayed in a pretty obviously negative light. Ironic that the big intellectuals here didn’t even attempt to deconstruct the idea of climate deniers. Irony intended. After all, deconstruction is largely what postmodernism is about.

If anything, this little piece demonstrates that most – certainly not all – people in the universities are there because they are not that bright. Academics tend to be good systematizers and regurgitators of what has already been said. But thinking free, out of the box?

It might be time to go elsewhere…