Spy agency warns foreign states with nefarious aims are hiding their presence in Canada | + Opinion


Opinion: Many Canadians are too naive, polite or ‘safe’ to come out and say this. For me, I’ve been concerned about it since the 1990s. And I’ve met a lot of blank or incredulous stares whenever I have mentioned it. Even barefaced hostility. And all I am trying to do is save my country from absolute reprobates who want Cdn. opportunities and tax dollars going where they should not be going.

Congrats to the Canadian spy agency! I’m glad to hear a bigger story on corruption than the usual biker gangs and drug busts.

