Latin – A dead language still singing from the grave

Latin is a so-called dead language of the Roman Empire but in reality, it is anything but dead. We hear it so often in quotes, theology, science, medicine, horticulture, education, and the legal system that its enduring legacy is plainly obvious.

The Latin alphabet comes from the Etruscan and Greek alphabets and before that, the oldest alphabet known to mankind, the Phoenician alphabet.¹

Latin was first spoken in the regions around Rome, known as Latium. Through the success of the Roman Republic, it became the dominant language in the area of Italy, which by 49 BC was called as such. Later, Latin came to dominate the entire Western Roman Empire.

Under Emperor Constantine I (280-337 CE), Rome adopted Christianity as the official state religion and Latin was incorporated into the liturgy.

The Catholic Church still uses Latin for many ecclesiastical purposes and publications, and some parishes still celebrate Latin Masses.

Is the extensive use of Latin in Christianity a good or bad thing?

There are at least two ways of looking at it.

When first converting to Catholicism, I felt the use of Latin was mostly regressive. Using Latin seemed to feed into the arrogance and reliance on ancient laws and traditions that Christ himself vigorously upturned.

One of my favorite New Testament examples of Christ’s revolutionary approach is:

He who has no sin cast the first stone.²

Here, an adulterous woman is to be condemned to death by stoning in accordance with ancient Jewish law. However, Jesus turns the cruel, sexist and hypocritical law on its head and the would-be assailants saunter away despondently, allowing the woman to live unscathed.

On the other hand, Jesus in the New Testament says he does not come to abolish but to fulfill the law. Whatever this means is open to debate. It might be a politically motivated compromise by the writer (or writers) of Matthew to keep the peace rather than appear too radical. We can’t really know for sure.

Essentially, the messiah portrayed in the Jesus story does not entirely do away with ancient Jewish tradition but tweaks it significantly. So if we extend this dynamic into Christianity and in particular its use of Latin as a Church tradition, we could say it is fine to keep aspects of the past as long as they enhance present practice.³

Also, for some contemporary scholars and religious, Latin has a kind of numinous ring to it. And hearing Latin terms in the Mass or in Papal proclamations may give one a sense of history, certainty, or perhaps charm and beauty.

That’s the other way to look at the issue.

Myself, I am still on the fence. Sometimes religious formulae sound like so much mumbo jumbo and turn me off, especially when mouthed by not too spiritual clergy living a kind of comfortable middle-class life where everything seems to be ‘miraculously’ paid for. Other times I can appreciate that Christianity’s Latin roots are an important aspect of its overall presence today.

Moreover, some defenders of the use of ecclesiastical Latin in Catholicism claim that the language’s meanings change less over time, making it theologically precise.

However, one could argue that an international language like English, with its extensive vocabulary (and elan for synthesizing and including words from other languages), is best suited for precision in a religion concerned with universal, worldwide salvation in the 21st century and beyond.

Finally, some believe Latin carries symbolic import because the very Rome that crucified Christ evolved into the center of Catholicism. Thus, the use of Latin reminds some believers of Christ’s glorious and complete victory over the spiritual forces and human practices of evil.

³ This is, in fact, a Catholic position. Thus the Vatican can house wonderful and priceless works of pagan art with no seeming contradiction. Christianity, they say, ennobles all that is good in mankind.