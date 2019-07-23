A Lama is a Buddhist spiritual teacher – End of story?

A Lama is a spiritual teacher within Tibetan and other branches of Buddhism, often described by Western scholars as a priest or monk.

Believers say a lama is an incarnation of the Buddha, making a lama resemble more a Hindu guru or avatar than, say, a Catholic spiritual director or secular psychiatrist.

The process of discovering the rebirth of a reincarnated lama can be elaborate and exacting, particularly in the selection of a Dalai Lama, which has many political implications.¹

As a spiritual leader, a lama possesses alleged otherworldly authority but may also have considerable political influence.

The exiled Dalai Lama, for instance, advocates love, forgiveness and the peaceful pursuit of political justice. On many occasions, he has openly criticized the Chinese government for its control of his native Tibet.

By way of contrast, Jesus Christ told his disciples to “give to Caesar what is Caesar’s” while the Romans occupied his native land of Judaea.²

Jesus taught that changing ourselves was of primary importance because engaging in worldly and ephemeral political battles does not necessarily guarantee salvation and entry into everlasting heaven.

Not many of us can fully reach that kind of exalted, otherworldly perspective. Perhaps none of us.

In my opinion, the current Dalai Lama is no exception. To me, he seems to be the product of a young boy selected through unproven means and exalted to a position and status not quite what it purports to be.

If we took a young child in Canada or the US and put him or her through a series of arguably superstitious tests to apparently prove that he or she was special, would not most young children willingly go along with it? Especially if it meant a life of fame and material comfort? And how much more would a child from an impoverished land enjoy not having to worry about money and, taking flights all around the world, speaking with world leaders and addressing audiences listening with rapt attention?

This may seem cynical but I just don’t see anything extraordinary about the Dalai Lama. He may convey numinous power to some. I actually felt this once when I went to see him in Toronto. But the numinosity was not at all like that of the Holy Spirit. Nothing close.

Digging a little deeper, not too many folks realize that some Buddhists have also been charged with hoarding and trafficking harmful drugs as a secret source of funding.³

It is probably only a matter of time before the hidden warts of Buddhism around the world become more obvious and those who see this religion as a spotless, non-dogmatic alternative awake from their slumbers. Until then many Westerners, especially, see Buddhism as some kind of corruption-free path devoid of human politics and potential violence.

But mature researchers concerned with the truth instead of politically correct fantasies point out that scriptural, philosophical and folkloric justifications for violence are found in the Buddhist tradition.4

Why Buddhism escapes the kind of widespread critical scrutiny that Christianity and Islam often receive, I don’t know. Maybe some naive Westerners need to believe that something down here on Earth is entirely pure and clean.

Not to say that Buddhism is without merit. In my own spiritual formation, I found the idea of skandhas somewhat helpful along the way. But to exalt this religion as something that is it not – that is, as something uniquely devoid of corruption and violence – is just flat wrong.

—

¹ A good description of how a new Dalai Lama is selected: https://www.britannica.com/topic/lama

² Matthew 22:15-22

³ See https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/two-monks-arrested-drug-raids-two-buddhist-monasteries-mandalay.html and https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/feb/06/buddhist-monk-held-meth-pills-found-in-monastery-myanmar

4 Moojan Momen, The Phenomenon of Religion: A Thematic Approach, Oxford: Oneworld, 1999, p. 410. Bernard Faure also says that Buddhist doctrine has often been adapted to justify war (Bernard Faure, “Buddhism and Violence,” Sangam.org, December 6, 2003). And John Ferguson draws on scripture, legend and history to outline five justifications for war in the Buddhist tradition (War and Peace in the World’s Religions, London: Sheldon Press, 1977, pp. 55-57). For more on world religions and violence, see “Collisions of Religion and Violence: Redux” at Crosscurrents.org, Summer 2001.

Related » Fasting, Individuation Process, Tibetan Book of the Dead