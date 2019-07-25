Farewell to the language gods – Power and legitimization in the quest for understanding

Originally posted July 21, 2019 as “Watch your language! – Because there’s a lot of b.s. out there.” This version contains some edits and new section headings.

Language, power and the desire to appear valuable and legitimate

Academics in the humanities tend to assume that the acquisition of different languages makes for a better, more valuable scholar. While this may often be the case, it is not always.

Pierre Bourdieu notes that language, itself, has become a worldwide commodity. And in keeping with Michel Foucault’s idea of discourse, Bourdieu argues that certain languages have more clout than others.

For Bourdieu and other sociologists like Max Weber, social institutions – like universities – tend to legitimize themselves. Western universities, for example, are compelled to justify high tuition fees along with an unavoidable percentage of uninspiring, run of the mill professors possessing mediocre analytical skills and a limited ability to think creatively.

As accredited and highly competitive bodies of knowledge dissemination, universities strive to produce a certain quota of publications. The funny thing is, the vast majority of these dull and lifeless publications are read by practically nobody except, perhaps, for a few students help captive in a professor’s class. Mentioning in your essay a prof’s insipid paper placed on the reading is usually a good idea. And sometimes students must buy a professor’s subpar book at a ridiculously inflated price or suffer the consequences.

Meanwhile, many scholars and the reading public tend to uncritically associate the knowledge of original languages with rational, coherent thought and academic legitimacy.

A leading professor says “real scholars” will read original languages of a text

The Indologist Wendy O’Flaherty, although a leading researcher and writer, in part falls into this legitimacy trap. In the introduction to her translation of the Rig Veda O’Flaherty writes:

This is a book for people, not for scholars. Real scholars will read the Sanskrit; would-be scholars, or scholars from other fields, will fight their way through the translations of Geldner (German), Renou (French), Elizarenkova (Russian) and others; they will search the journals for articles on each verse, and on each word; they will pore over the dictionaries and concordances.¹

And in footnote:

See appendix 3 for a bibliography of translations into European languages.²

Here O’Flaherty lists noteworthy Asian commentators and Asian translators who render the Veda into European languages but interestingly enough, no mention is made of translations into contemporary Asian languages like Japanese, Korean or Mandarin.

She says the European translations are intended to encourage the “would-be scholar to make a better guess” than her own “educated guess on several problematic points” arrived at “by using the available scholarship.”³

Does O’Flaherty contradict herself by elevating the ability of so-called “real scholars” while conceding that knowledge of an original language does not guarantee correct understanding?

Does knowledge of original languages produce a “real scholar”?

If knowledge of original languages did guarantee correct understanding, the meanings of specific words and phrases in translated texts would not be continually debated and re-translated, as they almost always are.

Would not a “real scholar” just get it right, end of story?

What would Newton say?

To illustrate this point, consider Sir Isacc Newton. There is no need to try to figure out what Newton was trying to say with his three laws of motion, because we all get it. Ancient words and phrases, however, are continually reinterpreted by self-proclaimed experts on the basis of new archeological findings, socio-historical developments, and shifting academic emphases and approaches.

With the exception of O’Flaherty and a handful of others, most translators go to great lengths to try to justify their particular rendering of problematic terms. Their long-winded introductions attempt to convince the reader that their ability to discern original meanings is as strong or stronger than other so-called authorities.

Hair-brained theories appearing sensible by citing original languages

Also, in vigorously pushing narrow-minded or, for that matter, far-fetched claims, many writers try to prop up their ideas with their spin on translated texts. For me, a good example of this type of thinker is Barbara Thiering.

Linguists and translators can disagree quite dramatically. These conflicting meanings may arise from incompetence, ignorance, ambition, and opinionated or wishful thinking.

Translation clearly is prone to human prejudice. Even with concerted and informed attempts to offer accurate translations, it is doubtful that bias can ever be eradicated.

If we had a time machine and translators could travel back and be physically present when a given text was written, the central obstacle to a precise and exact understanding of certain terms would remain: The translators themselves did not write the original text.

We probably never can fully understand another person’s manner of thinking and intended meaning. Oftentimes authors do not fully understand themselves and hence what they are saying.

Ambiguity is everywhere, even within our mother tongue

To complicate matters, consider contemporary English literature. English Lit. critics write seemingly endless commentaries, squabbling among themselves about the actual or intended meanings of certain English words, phrases, and literary images. And these intense debates occur within the very same language as that of the original texts.

What was Joyce saying when he mixed up grammar and syntax in Ulysses?

And what did T. S. Eliot mean by “Not with a bang but a whimper”?

We could spend the rest of our lives trying to definitively answer these two questions.

On this point, a student of religion may argue that religious texts differ from fiction. Religious scripture refers to allegedly fixed, unalterable spiritual truths, whereas fiction by definition is open to interpretation.

But this claim is confounded by the fact that the meaning of some religious terms do change over time—such as angel and asura.

Does revealed or infused knowledge require familiarity with original languages?

To look at it another way, a religious believer could say they have an advantage over worldly, regimented scholars. The believer could claim to possess a higher mode of perception enabling them to understand a term’s true meaning.

In theological terms, they could say the true meaning is revealed or infused by God.

And here’s the thing: They could receive this revealed or infused meaning even when reading a term in translation.

Let’s not forget that we are talking about religion. So the idea of revealed or infused knowledge is not weird or foreign in this context. It is usually built into a religious belief system.

The scholar questions absolute truth claims

From the scholar’s perspective, she or he cannot really prove or disprove a believer’s claim to perfectly understand a religious text through some kind of mystical dynamic. But scholars do point out that many apparently revealed truths among believers do seem to contradict one another.

He said, “The Holy Spirit told me to do it!” She said, “Yeah yeah, The Holy Spirit told someone else to do the opposite…”

Postmodern challenges and elitism

Postmodernism adds another wrinkle to a discussion of language.

Several postmodern writers intentionally write texts with open-ended and utterly ambiguous meanings. This creates, they say, a living dialogue between writer and reader instead of a dead monologue from writer to reader. The result, they seem to believe, is a ‘literary’ novel of higher value than say, ‘trashy’ pulp fiction. But arbitrary distinctions like this may become ingrained among literary circles and loaded with elitist connotations.

The literary snob asks on a first date, “Are you literate?”

Yikes. If I were in a situation like that I would quickly pay my bill and run the other way!

Kidding aside, another point to consider is one touched on above.

Writers, themselves, may not be fully aware of their own intended meanings. In fact, this is the underlying premise for psychoanalytic and psycho-historical approaches to literature. And many believe that the only person who fully understands us is God, a view which I myself subscribe to.

Good books may rely on translation

With all this linguistic uncertainty, it does seem clear that researchers may produce insightful works without knowledge of original languages.

A good example would be John Kerr’s A Most Dangerous Method: The Story of Jung, Freud, and Sabina Spielrein (1993). Kerr openly admits to drawing on the work of several translators. And maybe this is better than relying on one’s own possibly idiosyncratic translation of original texts.

Are all scholars with language skills playing fair and working within the law?

We could say that relying on the many is stronger than relying on the one. In fairness, though, we do need a body of scholars who can translate texts in the first place. Google Translate no doubt will get there but for the moment, it’s not quite up to speed.

In the meantime, arrogant linguists would do well to remember that waving around their credentials does not guarantee immunity to error or, as with some covert operators, underhanded and illegal professional activities.

Sadly, it has become clear that corruption, criminality and hostile actors in academia is a pressing 21st-century concern that threatens to debase and cheapen everything good about university life.

—

