Is this what we want, Canada? How about you, Uncle Sam?


If we keep turning a blind eye to the proliferation of reprobates from Eastern European organized crime groups, it won’t be long ’till that might be you in the photo.

I’ve been concerned about this disturbing trend since first becoming aware of it in the late 1990s. Hopefully the rest of my country and key players in the US – because let’s face it, we need their help – will realize that even though Mueller was a washout, that doesn’t mean Eastern European organized crime isn’t alive and well and hoping to extend its range of operation.

Source:  Russian police crackdown on protesters is largest in Moscow this decade

