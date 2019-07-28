Newton was wrong: Scientists dismiss Newton’s theory of gravity and warn Einstein is next | + Opinion

Opinion: But of course. Science is about theories that can never be fully proved. We only have strong to weak support for a given theory. And every theory, no matter how true it must seem from a common-sense perspective, will always begin to exhibit anomalies – data that doesn’t fit – pointing to some other way of conceptualizing the overall problem.

This is really quite basic. I learned this in an undergrad sociology of knowledge course. But still today, some worldly people think it is weird or strange. I don’t really understand how some folks can be so simplistic. Seems the distractions of this world or the elementary guidelines of their religion¹ somehow prevent their minds from really working to their full capacity.

The other day while writing about Newton’s Three Laws of Motion I had a twinge because the way I wrote seemed to suggest that there was no room for debate about those Laws.² On an everyday level, Newton’s Laws work. But when we dig deeper problems do begin to arise. When we speed up, for example, time begins to slow down. This has been empirically supported with orbiting atomic clocks.

But I digress. One of the points I wanted to make the other day was about rogues and criminals in academia who use language skills to help solidify their cover. That’s why I reserved that tasty topic for the bottom line. This is called the “recency effect” in psychology. I knew what I was saying about Newton was incomplete and required elaboration.

So a compromise was struck. Isn’t this always the way?

—

¹ Sister Wendy Becket, for example, said Dali’s classic 1931 painting with the warped clocks was a “horrible painting.” It must have threatened her cloistered outlook. It seems some clergy and religious use the Church’s “paid for” system of retreat as a way to escape and avoid dealing with psychological issues; thus they fall woefully short of reaching full psychological integration and maturity.

² See this (and its newly added footnote 4): https://epages.wordpress.com/2019/07/25/farewell-to-the-language-gods/