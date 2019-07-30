The Labyrinth – For Theseus, slaying the monster was only half the battle

The word labyrinth comes to us from the ancient Greek Λαβύρινθος labúrinthos.

Most people have probably heard of these meanings:

A building with passageways resembling a maze and difficult to exit

A symbol for the complexities of life or some seemingly unsolvable puzzle which, in fact, does have a solution

Some kind of therapeutic meditation practice located at rehab centers

A 1986 fantasy film directed by Jim Henson starring David Bowie

In Greek myth, the labyrinth was an intricate, bewildering structure created by the craftsman Daedalus for King Minos of Crete at Knossos. Its purpose was to imprison the Minotaur, a beast eventually killed by the hero Theseus.

Daedalus made the Labyrinth so well that he almost got lost in it himself.

[Daedalus] invented and built the labyrinth for king Minos of Crete, but shortly after finishing it king Minos had Daedalus imprisoned within the labyrinth. He and his son Icarus devised a plan to escape by using wings made of wax that Daedalus had invented. They escaped, but sadly Icarus did not heed his father’s warnings and flew too close to the sun. The wax melted and Icarus fell to his death.¹

Ariadne is the daughter of King Minos who fell in love with Theseus—and lucky for him. She helped Theseus escape the labyrinth after he killed the Minotaur.

With the Minotaur dead, Theseus escaped the labyrinth by following a ball of thread he had unrolled while entering the structure, a ball that Ariadne had given him for that very purpose.

Theseus traveled with Ariadne to Naxos but he didn’t stay. Ariadne then married Dionysus.

The Ariadne thread myth is used by writers and depth psychologists to portray an answer to a seemingly insurmountable difficulty. It is also found in logic to describe finding a solution to a problem by keeping track of all the logical steps made in one’s analysis.

In computer programming, especially games, “Ariadne thread” refers to pursuing a desired outcome by considering all possible steps.

Software for chess, for instance, examines moves and their potential outcomes to try to predict the best possible strategy. Interestingly, contemporary human chess masters now look at computer simulations before choosing their next move in pro tournaments. So in a sense, they’re acting out the myth of Ariadne’s thread.

The myth of Ariadne’s thread has also been portrayed in opera, musicals, and in the ballet. Wikipedia lists more contemporary meanings.

