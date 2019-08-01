Time to Move Beyond “Gender Is Socially Constructed” | + Opinion

Opinion: The article makes a distinction between sex and gender. This distinction is really not so new. I remember a sociology professor mentioning the difference between sex and gender back in the early 1990s. Or was it the mid-80s? I can’t remember for sure. I took sociology before and after I studied religion in India in the late-to-mid-80s. But I do remember the professor saying “most people do not realize that sex is not gender.” And by “sex” she was talking about one’s biological inheritance, not about having sex.

This is a big topic these days. It is especially pressing with trans people. Personally, I think a child should be not allowed to enter into some kind of sex-change surgery until they reach an age where their brain is fully developed. We would need a psychiatrist to tell us the exact age. But before that age, I think it could be a huge mistake in some instances for parents to sign off on their child’s sex-change operation.

Children are impressionable, so if a kid’s parents are pro-sex change, that could affect the child’s decision. And then what if, when the child grows up, they regret what has happened to them?

Here are some relevant links.

Another point to consider is the biological bias we live with today. People say their “brain” is male while they are in a female body, or vice versa. Rarely do folks consider the possibility of spiritual influences making a person feel more male or female. We live in such a materialistic world that this idea is pretty much overlooked. But there are some who believe in it. The Catholic writer Michael Brown is a good example.

In his book Prayer of the Warrior Brown talks about the belief in spiritual warfare. For him and many traditional Catholics, a man feeling like a woman – or vice versa – is really a spiritual attack. Personally, I think this is a gross simplification but I would agree that it is possible that spiritual influences – not just biological factors – may make us feel more male or female at any given time.

Will anyone today even consider this in our techno mass hypnosis? I doubt it. But not mentioning alternatives will certainly not help to wake the sleepers.