Can Psychiatry Heal Itself? – Scientific American… | + Opinion

Opinion: I wrote about this in grad school but I do not think the professor in question really appreciated what I was getting at. He was the kind of guy who spent more time trying to avoid questions (and students) rather than answering them.

Basically, I was suggesting that psychiatry represents a paradigm intricately linked to relationships of social power. This paradigm has always changed and hopefully will continue to do so.

So I’m not anti-psychiatry. But I am for thinking freely. Or as freely as possible.

Isn’t that what university is supposed to be about? And especially graduate studies?