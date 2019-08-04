Earthpages.org

Nine Parts of the Human Soul According to the Ancient Egyptians | Ancient Origins | + Opinion


The idea of the human soul has fascinated humankind for thousands of years. Cultures around the world have sought to explain the soul or spirit in a wide and fascinating variety of ways.

Opinion: Yesterday I noted how psychiatry offers a picture of the human psyche that is arguably pretty limited and limiting. Because psychiatry represents and reflects the status quo, most people unthinkingly go along with its views and related treatments.

In rethinking psychiatry I wrote a graduate paper looking at so-called ‘truths’ of the psyche from a variety of cross-cultural perspectives. As mentioned yesterday, the professor did not really understand the larger picture I was examining. He seemed too caught up in his esoteric studies to think clearly about too much else.

So I ended up having some serious problems with this man. Problems that even the university admitted demanded a reprimand.

