Luna – One of the brightest lights known to the ancients

In the mythology and religious belief of ancient Rome, Luna is a moon goddess often depicted beside her male counterpart Sol (the sun).

Like most ancient mythology and religion, however, the picture is not that simple. Diana and Juno are also associated with the moon, and Luna sometimes appears within a kind of Lunar Trinity along with Prosperpina and Hecate. This makes Luna one of several moon goddesses known to the ancient Romans.

The scholar Varro (116–27 BCE) made an interesting observation that the Romans had different kinds of deities:

Visible gods

Invisible gods

Deified mortals

For Varro, Luna and Sol were visible gods, while Neptune was invisible. An example of a deified moral would be Hercules and in the days of the Roman Empire, Julius Caesar, Augustus and his wife Livia would all be declared divine, along with many others.

The 5th-century Christian writer St. Augustine picked up on the idea of an invisible deity. Augustine makes a distinction between the visible and invisible aspects of God.¹

But to return to Luna, Varro lists her among twelve agricultural deities, as does Vergil in his own particular list of twelve. Vergil, perhaps best known today for his Aeneid, writes about Luna and Sol in another poem called Georgics, which roughly translates to “about agriculture.”

Vergil says Luna and Sol are clarissima mundi lumina, which means they are clearest sources of visible light in the ancient world.²

I say “visible” light because the Romans also knew about invisible or mystical light, which they called numen. Numen sounds like lumen (light, an opening) but it is arguably quite different. Numen in its simplest definition means the spirit or divine power presiding over a thing or place. The Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, the German theologian Rudolf Otto and the Romanian scholar Mircea Eliade along with several other notables would further develop this term—Jung especially, with his central concept known to Jungians as “numinosity.”

As the above image illustrates, Luna and Sol rated high among the so-called alchemists who not only looked to artificially manufacture gold but, more profoundly, tried to understand and coordinate elements and transformations leading to, so they believed, the eternal life of the soul. For many alchemists, this material and psychological process involved a ‘union of opposites.’ This union was sometimes uneasy but always necessary to enhance personal growth and awareness.

Varro continues to say that Luna belongs among twenty of the most important Roman gods. In this elite register, Luna is separate from both Diana and Juno, who also make the list.

Luna is often depicted driving a double-yoked chariot drawn by horses or oxen. In Roman art, the charioteer Luna is also seen with the Sun; together they drive a chariot powered by four tamed beasts of burden.

Luna’s 6th-century BCE temple on the Aventine Hill was likely destroyed in the great fire of Rome, for which the notoriously cruel Nero blamed, persecuted and killed many Christian inhabitants.

In Greece, Luna’s closest parallel would be the moon goddess Selene.

—

¹ https://tinyurl.com/y42bvtko

² https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luna_(goddess)

Related » Artemis, Cancer,