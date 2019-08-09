August 9, 2019August 9, 2019 Earthpages.org mataka-dana – Buddhist offering in the name of the dead Buddhist offering in the name of the dead (mataka-dana): Made three months after the funeral and then annually afterwards, the deceased’s survivors hold an almsgiving on their behalf. Advertisements Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related