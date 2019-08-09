“Retreat” is one of those words in the English language that has a number of meanings – defined by words associated with war, retirement, seclusion and insanity.

Source: Retreat: Sound spiritual warfare strategy – Superior Catholic Herald

Opinion: For me “retreat” means something different from what most Catholics would understand or appreciate. For many Catholics, it seems a retreat is where you pay money to go to some scenic facility or faraway land to get centered in Christ again. Catholic retreats are often structured, along with some optional activities.

The first and last retreat I ever attended was a bit of a farce.

This particular retreat was about discerning a possible vocation for the priesthood. If anything it was an eye-opener and helped me to realize I would never fit in with such a closeted, ironically worldly and elitist bunch.

We were told we were being given the opportunity to rise above “the crowd.”

Yes, that’s you, average Jane and Joe Catholic. That’s how some priests actually view you. “The crowd.”

Mean-spirited jokes were made among retreatants – potential future priests – about those suffering from mental difficulties. One priest sucked on a cigarette inside the building, spreading carcinogenic secondary smoke with an unhappy, defeated look on his face.

Nobody asked him to smoke outside, and he didn’t seem to care about the other people around him.

For dinner, they ordered pizza which I formerly associated with partying, brewskis, and the munchies.

The old collection plate was passed around and I coughed up the ‘suggested’ amount (usually dressed up with the holy sounding word offering).

At the end of the so-called retreat we had to hobnob at an outdoor soirée with wealthy Catholics who gave money to the Church.

Retreat?

Well, this certainly wasn’t my idea of a retreat.

Returning home gave me the opportunity to fully realize just what an unfortunate scenario the whole thing represented.

For me, a retreat just means a change of the old routine. Yesterday, for example, I took a break from Earthpages and posted a bare minimum of content. I was still working on related articles but I didn’t publish too much.

I didn’t even go to Mass but instead took a walk to the local library and picked out some DVDs. On the way home I stopped by the dollar store and bought some chocolate.

This little change in my routine was a kind of retreat because different parts of my overall self were getting air, while any overworked aspects of my self got a rest. I was still thinking about God the whole time. I am always thinking about God, not just at a predefined place in the Holy Land or Europe where you must pay a small fortune to be.

Being close to God is free. And always should be.