Sudan's Livestream Massacre – Documentary – BBC Africa Eye


Opinion: It’s so easy in the West to shelter oneself from the rest of the world. While CNN rants on about any perceived – or projected – imperfection they can find with Trump, and Fox does its best to find holes in CNNs coverage, one really has to go elsewhere to stay in touch.

CBC news is generally a washout. It’s boring and not competitive because it gets too much government funding, IMO. The BBC, however, comes up with some good international coverage. I’m not sure who funds the BBC, but they are miles ahead of CBC.

I saw this doc last night. Quite the eye-opener. To think that such barbaric violence goes on in this day and age, it’s sad and horrific. All most of us can do is try to spread the word.

