Why Psychiatric Diagnosis Matters | Psychology Today | + Opinion

Despite recent claims, diagnosis in psychiatry is scientifically meaningful.

Opinion: I think some people when they glance over my stuff assume I am one of those fanatical anti-psychiatry types who find no good in a scientific approach to the mind. They don’t take the time to read what I am saying so therefore come to false conclusions about my intent. Or in some cases, they do read what I am saying but for whatever reasons are just not able to get it. I’m not saying they’re dumb… perhaps they are clever but too young or brainwashed to think out of the box.

Whatever.

For the sake of balance, I thought I would post another type of story. This one leans toward the other side of what I usually post. It is predominantly pro-psychiatry with a few disclaimers here and there (instead of being critical of psychiatry with a few disclaimers here and there).

My main concern with this article is about the social interpretation of psychological events. We often jump to conclusions and overlook a bigger picture. Or a possible bigger picture.

Consider in the above-linked story the patient who was paranoid about Russian spies. Sure, it is almost entirely certain that nobody put a tracking chip in his brain and that he was mistaken. But I think it is possible that he was a sensitive guy intuitively picking up on a general social problem that, unfortunately, he misinterpreted for a variety of physiological, psychological, social and spiritual reasons.

So I am suggesting that the patient was not necessarily entirely wrong. Weird sh** does happen. Spies are real. Emails are hacked and who knows what else goes on. Only the criminals themselves truly know.

Quite possibly the soul can act something like an electrical circuit. In electrical schematic diagrams, some wires must be kept a certain distance from other wires to prevent an overflow of electrical charge (and influence) across wires.

Could it be that sensitive souls pick up way more easily what’s going on with other souls?

I believe this.

John Tesh recently talked about empathy on his syndicated radio broadcast. Tesh highlighted how some people’s brains “light up” in the empathy and embarrassment centers when they witness something embarrassing happening to another person. This, Tesh said, is a good thing. It means these folks are humble and empathetic. They can see and feel from another person’s perspective.

Now, take this dynamic and magnify it a lot for supersensitive people. They pick up on stuff in their greater environment but because some of it is really scary, they become afraid and misinterpret what is actually happening. Like the electrical circuit, the brain ‘overflows’ or overreacts with the high-impact load and the resultant output is flawed.

Spies and organized criminals might understand this. But of course, they – and anyone who directly benefits from their activity – will stay quiet and not “like” this entry because they need to keep their covert activity and knowledge under wraps.¹

It is time we opened our minds and took an honest look at our world. It is not perfect. And psychiatry, I think, must begin to think more sociologically and spiritually instead of pinning all the causes on the individual and his or her biology.

—

¹ And some really nefarious crooks – especially in Russia – have actively tried to marginalize their opponents by getting people to think they are crazy. Not a few political prisoners have languished in Russian psychiatric hospitals with trumped-up diagnoses.