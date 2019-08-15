In 2016, Verlinde’s ideas were tested by a team from Leiden Observatory, which found that a key prediction of the physicist held up. They studied the lensing effect of gravitational fields that are far away from the centers of more than 33,000 galaxies and found the numbers to be consistent with what the Dutch scientist’s theory showed. The only way to get these calculations to match under the prevalent gravitational theory would have been to invoke dark matter – a potential fudge factor more than fact at this point. A 2017 study from Princeton University found against Verlinde’s ideas, however, showing that they are not consistent with the observed data on the rotation velocities of dwarf galaxies.While some have accused of Verlinde of publishing his thoughts too early, before they are packaged in a theory that explains all of the implications, the scientist thinks such naysayers don’t really understand the way theoretical physics works. “You need to elaborate and test a new idea step-by-step,” he explains, adding “We must find the correct formulations and techniques.’

Source: Physicist advances a radical theory of gravity – Big Think

Opinion: So we have a new theory saying gravity doesn’t exist. Okay, that’s fine. It is good to think about our world from different perspectives. The key takeaway here, I think, is that science is always about theory, not absolute fact.

If this particular theory happened to become mainstream and dominant, it would only be a matter of time before another one came along to replace it.

Theories always limit the boundless possibilities of reality. They look at things from a particular angle, through a distinct lens.

