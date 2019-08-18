Catholics should proceed with caution when “communicating” with the dead, two Catholic psychologists told CNA, and they should ground their communications in prayer.

Source: ‘Remember Me’ – Should Catholics talk to their dead loved ones?

Opinion: The above article makes a distinction between praying for the dead vs. having some kind of false and deceived relationship with them.

To me, it seems there are at least three ways of looking at this:

Non-Catholic mystics and alleged psychics tend to say the Catholic Church over the years has insisted on a lot of manmade teachings created by spiritually blind bishops and theologians mostly interested in rules, regulations and power. These guys wouldn’t recognize Jesus if he sat beside them on a bus, the critics say. So the Church’s admonitions about not meddling with necromancy and psi are just based on fear, ignorance and worldliness.

Traditional Catholics maintain that the spiritual world is a slippery place and Satan can deceive folks into believing things that are not true. So it is wise to not jump to conclusions about one’s spiritual perceptions and to always discuss them with a spiritual director and in some instances a psychiatrist. It is fine to pray for the dead or to ask the saints for spiritual intercession (eg. “Saint Mary, pray for us”). But talking with them? This is pretty much a no-no.

Psychiatry argues that delusions and so-called audio hallucinations are not from Satan but products of the brain and one’s psycho-social environment. However, in a sort of philosophically inconsistent way, psychiatry does recognize religious beliefs shared by a community of believers. Meanwhile, unique religious beliefs espoused by an individual are usually more suspect.¹

From my perspective, quite possibly all three of the above are partially true and false. It is good to keep an open mind but not without critical analysis, persistent questioning and an open admission of mistakes.

This is probably about as close as we can get to ‘science’ when it comes to examining the inner life. And to lean too close to any one of the above three bulleted items, I think, could lead one into trouble.

What we need is a responsible and informed balance between what we know and what we think we know. When push comes to shove, most philosophers and religious would admit we know very little. And that is the attitude we must assume when we think we might be sensing or talking with the dead.

—

¹ Postmodern thinkers like Michel Foucault argue that religious groups have more social power than individuals, and psychiatry bends accordingly. See Foucault’s excellent lectures, taped by his students, in Abnormal.