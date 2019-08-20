A young Indian couple married for love. Then the bride’s father hired assassins.

Opinion: Waaay back I was engaged to a bright, beautiful Indian woman but the engagement was suddenly and mysteriously cut off through snail mail. I was baffled and saddened. Our love seemed so clear and apparent. Later in life, I wondered if the parents might have had something to do with it.

In retrospect, I see why it would not have worked out. But I still think any marriage based on status, propriety or getting stuff is doomed to failure—if not on the surface, within the heart and soul. On the other hand, marriage based on romantic love can fizzle too. No wonder the divorce rate is so high!

Catholicism, I have come to learn, sees marriage as a sacrament. A holy commitment. It’s not just about getting turned on by someone or liking their bank account.

This is a nice-sounding ideal but having never been married, I can’t say how it would pan out in real life. Many Catholic marriages seem just as challenging and not really all that different from non-Catholic unions.

In Canada, we have another interesting problem. Because of our general naivete, Canada is seen as a kind of spy and organized crime haven by bad actors seeking to infiltrate the country. So some of them marry gullible locals to help solidify their cover.

If the local victim finds out, she or he is too invested to say or do anything. So they have to ‘love the lie’ or suffer the consequences.

Incidentally, a really good depiction of ‘loving the lie’ can be found in the Sci-Fi TV show, Counterpart. Counterpart deals with good and evil through parallel universes but the symbolism is pretty clear. The dichotomy is not about parallel universes but rather the struggle within us all.