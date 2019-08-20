The Racism of Carl Jung – Neuroskeptic | + Opinion

Earthpages.org

The Swiss psychoanalyst Carl Jung (1875-1961) was one of the best-known psychologists of the 20th century. He introduced such famous concepts as introverted and extraverted personalities, and the idea of the psychological ‘complex’. Today, Jungian or analytical psychology retains an active community. But a recently published Open Letter from a number of prominent Jungians points …

Opinion: This is actually true. I found other passages which even in the 1990s would have been construed by many as racist. I didn’t ignore them. I mentioned them in my graduate essays.

How many of us today are blindly promoting ugly biases and unseemly practices that future generations will hold us accountable for?

