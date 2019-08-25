The documents, classified for years, show Prime Minister John Diefenbaker allowed the secret program to take place

Source: Canada used citizens travelling to Communist countries to gather intelligence during Cold War: report | National Post

Opinion:

Younger and newer Canadians may not recognize the man on the right. He’s John Diefenbaker, the Canadian PM from 1957 to 1963.

I think if “Dief,” as he was called, were around today he’d say: Why not? They are spying on us, why shouldn’t we spy right back on them?

Come to think of it, this approach makes perfect sense. To draw an analogy, we need a reliable antivirus program to defend against malicious attackers. We can’t guard against attacks if we can’t ID the intruding virus.

That’s why it is important today for all Canadians and lovers of freedom and democracy around the world to not be apathetic but rather to stand up and say, corruption sucks, we don’t want it, and we’re not going to stand for it!

Some may suppose this sounds idealistic. But history tells us that freedom is not to be taken lightly. It is something worth fighting for. Just ask any honest person who has successfully immigrated to a free nation from an oppressive communist regime.*

Their stories will chill your bones. And that’s why we need to be vigilant, not passive, resigned or indifferent.

—

* I say honest because hostile spies by default must have a carefully rehearsed cover story before they leave their home country. They have so thoroughly memorized the concocted fable that it sounds natural and convincing—for example, they will talk about their supposed “harrowing escape” from the grip of communism via several different countries. But it’s all b.s. An orchestrated web of deceit that helps them gain employment and perhaps marry naïve and vulnerable people in the target country.