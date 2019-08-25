It was 1983, the height of the Cold War, and in one photo discovered in an archive the beautiful young woman from Czechoslovakia is draped provocatively across a sofa.

Source: John Simpson says he was ‘naive’ when he ‘almost fell for Czech spy’ | Daily Mail Online

Opinion:

Continuing on with our recent focus on spies and other shady operators, it is lucky for Simpson he got out in time.

It is hard to imagine the inner turmoil and sense of betrayal a victim must go through when it dawns on them that they have been played, especially if they lovingly went all the way through to marriage.

Probably many victims begin with denial. “For better or for worse,” they will remember from their marriage vows. But heck, doesn’t that assume they knew what they were getting into when taking those vows?

I would think so.

Not sure what a Canon lawyer would have to say. Or a secular lawyer, for that matter.

At any rate, one thing is clear.

Spies love to prey on the weak, the vulnerable and the naïve. That’s what they do. They are not behaving like good people. They are not acting like honorable people. They are hostiles. And we are better off realizing that before it is too late.

Who knows, it might be your turn next to be ethically (and probably legally) violated by one of these cold-hearted deceivers.