Luke Skywalker – The hero with a scary father



I’ve been neglecting updates to Think Free over the past while. Been focussing on spies and crime and having a gay ol’ time doing so. But I knew this entry about Luke Skywalker was sitting here, waiting to be updated.

Sometimes it’s a good thing to not rush into an update but just let it percolate in the unconscious while going about your daily life, doing other things. It seems we subconsciously organize and ‘think’ about tasks we know we must do, even if not consciously addressing them at the time.

Luke Skywalker was absolutely huge through the late 70s to early 80s. Every kid on the block had a Star Wars lunchbox and Luke was the center star. Well, Luke and his father, Darth Vader.

I actually find Darth the more interesting character of the two. He reminds me of a professor I once had who was incredibly intuitive, almost psychic.

My “Darth” seemed on a par with the real, fictional Darth. His ability to know what you were up to was uncanny.

Actually, I had several professors along the way who seemed remarkably intuitive. I guess that is not surprising considering my M.A. onward involved studying world religions.

When reading religion in any depth, mysticism is part of the package. So naturally, some religion scholars will score quite high on the intuition spectrum.

With the exception of “Darth,” who seemed to delight in dark cynicism, my more discerning profs would often encourage and sometimes admonish me, in a non-judgemental way, if I was doing something not so great that impeded my spiritual growth.

I was young and need not go into the details. You get the picture.

Many people who have struggled against a quasi-mystical antagonist have probably identified with Luke Skywalker somewhere along the line—those interested in sci-fi, anyhow.

Just in case you don’t know, and to return to my original entry from a few years back…

Luke Skywalker is the hero of George Lucas’ original Star Wars trilogy, played by actor Mark Hamill.

Luke embodies many of the qualities of the mythic hero, as suggested by Carl Jung, Mircea Eliade, and, later, Joseph Campbell. Star Wars creator George Lucas actually consulted with Campbell about how to fit the hero archetype into a modern sci-fi storyline.

Lucas wanted his film to resonate with audiences, so tapped into the theme of the medieval knight’s tale, replete with love, chivalry, perils and deliverance.

Traditionally, the archetypal hero is born of humble origins and raised fatherless. She or he embarks on a dangerous quest or mission and receives assistance from a supernatural guide (for Luke, Yoda) , a wise old person (Star Wars’ Obi Wan Kenobi) and other helpers.

Luke also begins to fall for his female confederate (Princess Leia) until realizing she is his sister.

As the movie unfolds Luke experiences a spiritual transformation, enabling him to overcome evil (the dark side of the Force) and he emerges as a top-shelf knight equipped with a special weapon (not a sword but a lightsaber) and formidable supernatural powers, which are a hallmark of the Jedi.

With his newly acquired wisdom and power, Luke strives to promote goodness throughout the galaxy.

It is probably not a spoiler to say that even Darth is eventually redeemed by making the right choice just before his death.

A nice story, even if no longer the gold standard of sci-fi.¹

—

¹ Top Ten Sci-Fi Films