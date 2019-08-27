Earthpages.org

NASA head commits to putting first woman on the moon by 2024 + Opinion


https://earthpages.tumblr.com/post/187305714817/nasa-head-commits-to-putting-first-woman-on-the

Opinion:

I was there when Neil Armstrong made his historic step onto the lunar surface. Well, not “there” in person obviously but I was breathing air on this planet in 1969. And I like to think I was somehow spiritually there, as I suppose many others who witnessed the event must feel.

Marking the 50th anniversary of that landmark, the Smithsonian channel has a ton of On Demand docs about Apollo and generally on space exploration. Everything leading up to and including Apollo is extremely interesting but I do tire of watching it because the NASA scene in the 60s and early 70s is so male.

True, a woman played a key role in the Apollo computer programming which back then involved writing whole new levels of code never explored before.

A revolution in itself.

Also, teams of women seamstresses worked tirelessly on actually sowing up spacesuits that wouldn’t leak. Very important in outer space!

But for the most part, it’s guys in the control room, guys in the spacecraft and worried wives back home, hoping to see them again.

So this 2024 news is most welcome. Women actually make for better astronauts because on average they are physically lighter, smaller, and probably smarter.

