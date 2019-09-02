Does mindfulness in politics make any difference? | openDemocracy | + Opinion

Improving democratic governance is a challenge that goes way beyond cultivating calm and compassion.

Source: Does mindfulness in politics make any difference? | openDemocracy

(A realist) Opinion:

Evil, as expressed through corruption and crime, has always been with us and probably always will be. So simply meditating or praying may be good for our personal development but there are many who have no care for such things; put simply, they want wealth and power—or if not that, at least financial security. And they will do anything to get it.

The answer then?

I think it is about keeping some kind of balance so extreme evils do not get the upper hand. Travesties like child prostitution and human trafficking come to mind, along with illegal arms sales and hostile operators siphoning out democratic tax dollars to foreign crimelords. These are some of the horrific and shameful evils that law enforcement is rightly concerned with.

Problem is, social institutions – to include law enforcement – are forever at risk of being compromised, making the maintenance of the kind of balance I speak of even more tenuous and sensitive. Entire countries can reach a tipping point. And if we allow ourselves to fall over the edge, what would be next?

Analyses like the above-linked article tiptoe around these issues but I believe they represent the greatest threat to our collective well-being.

By way of analogy, a disease disregarded and left untreated rarely gets better. It takes a doctor to diagnose and prescribe for healing to begin.

Society isn’t so different.

But human beings being what they are, we will probably just stagger on, replete with the usual lies and deception, all the while looking for the light within the darkness.