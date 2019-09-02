SIWI World Water Week For Transforming Global Water Challenges Draws to an End After an Amazing Week | + Opinion

Source: SIWI World Water Week, the World’s Most Influential Movement Focused on Transforming Global Water Challenges, Draws to an End After an Amazing Week of Innovation, Inspiration and Collaboration

Opinion:

It’s only a matter of time before we realize that water is becoming the new oil.

With climate change threatening to turn warmer countries into dustbowls, this new paradigm will be even more obvious. No wonder immigration is skyrocketing for Canada. We’re warming up, and we still have a lot of space.

I doubt it will last too long though. Soon the Canadian interior and north will be just as packed as the US. Maybe not in my lifetime. But soon.

And when that happens, guess who’ll be clamoring for water?

Almost everyone.