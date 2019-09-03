A new study combining astronomical and geologic data hints at an extraterrestrial cause for extreme climate change 56 million years ago

Source: Earth’s Orbital Shifts May Have Triggered Ancient Global Warming – Scientific American

Opinion:

I pretty summed it up at Pinterest, where I posted this picture.

Scientists are willing to debate and admit uncertainty about factors contributing to CC in the Earth’s past… But why not today?

Now, if only we can get Carbon Taxing Justin Trudeau to set this image as wallpaper for his phone, he might actually begin to think instead of mindlessly charging Canadians extra dollars on the basis of spurious scientific evidence.