Christened ‘Pragyan’ (wisdom in Sanskrit), the solar-powered robotic vehicle that will manoeuvre the lunar surface on six wheels. It comprises an Alpha Particle Induced X-ray Spectroscope that will inspect the composition of the elements near the landing site

Source: Chandrayaan-2 Pragyan shows how AI is helping space exploration

Opinion: A cursory glance at my previous post might lead one to assume that I am anti-AI. Nothing could be further from the truth. As long as human beings are at the reigns and have access to override or “kill” switches, I am all for software augmentation.

What’s key here is not the program, but rather the ethical choices made by those running the program.

Programming is a computer thing. Ethics is a human choice.