Druggie Dream in Count of Monte Cristo

Life is about change. It seems I’m giving something up and gaining something new. Something old, actually.
After trying out a whole bunch of e-reading options I have pretty much settled on Calibre. I know that I lauded ReadEra a few days ago. And it is a great app. But my tablet isn’t all that powerful and would crash every now and then when I did complex operations. Also, the screen on my tablet is a shiny, slightly glary glass which, I came to realize, hurt my eyes after a while.
Calibre works with a PC, and my PC monitors are much easier to look at.
I have customized the background and text colors to match those of Sumatra PDF Reader, because I find those colors excellent.
TextColor = #5f4b32
BackgroundColor = #fbf0d9
And I use Real VNC so I can read the book anywhere in the home from whatever lesser PC I…
