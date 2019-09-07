Earthpages.org

Druggie Dream in Count of Monte Cristo


Life is about change. It seems I’m giving something up and gaining something new. Something old, actually.

Just My Stuff

The dreamer is stoned on hashish given to him by the Count

After trying out a whole bunch of e-reading options I have pretty much settled on Calibre. I know that I lauded ReadEra a few days ago. And it is a great app. But my tablet isn’t all that powerful and would crash every now and then when I did complex operations. Also, the screen on my tablet is a shiny, slightly glary glass which, I came to realize, hurt my eyes after a while.

Calibre works with a PC, and my PC monitors are much easier to look at.

I have customized the background and text colors to match those of Sumatra PDF Reader, because I find those colors excellent.

TextColor = #5f4b32

BackgroundColor = #fbf0d9

And I use Real VNC so I can read the book anywhere in the home from whatever lesser PC I…

