The Disease – A poem written a few years before 9/11

This poem was written somewhere between 1997 and 1999. I was living in the top floor of a dilapidated old building that used to be the Ottawa train station master’s home.

Over the years I seem to have developed the uncanny ability to make oblique references to tragedies and disasters before they happen.

Just the other day, for instance, I posted this, quite out of season. Then a few days later in the news we hear of a cargo ship that capsized off the coast of Georgia.

If you check the dates, you will see there is no way I could have known about the cargo ship when I posted the first image. I remember thinking it a bit strange to post the first image in September – because it says “Happy Holidays” – but did so anyhow.

A similar thing happened with this poem.

The poem was written mostly stream of consciousness. While typing on my ancient computer, I remember thinking just how foreboding the lines were getting (rotting sky…all are doomed to die) and not really knowing why.

Following my instinct, I didn’t delete the darker verses, but I did think about it.

After September 11, 2001, it seemed the ominous parts could be taken as a premonition for 9/11.

As the new millennium drew near, it seemed some artists and sensitives were picking up something rotten on their radar.

At least, that’s one way of looking at it. Around that time I was reading John Milton’s Paradise Lost and Dante’s Inferno. So one could say I wasn’t intuiting anything at all. Instead, one could argue I was just aping the greats. Mimicking their aged style.

So who knows.

It could be both.

Synchronicities usually involve the entire situation. Where you’re at. What you’re doing. What’s happening around you. And, perhaps, what will happen around you. I should know. I just completed my Ph.D. on synchronicity when this poem was written.

The Disease

I’ve watched it grow

I’ve seen it sow

true minds into despair

souls of sorrow

ladened deep

burning horrid stares

I’ve seen it work

at lightning speed

to destroy mankind’s seed

through the air

it does its deed

this is its only care

sans partiality

sans decency

Yes, this is “the disease”

You over there!

you believe you’re clear

of this melancholy breeze?

Well let me tell you

if you please

it’s a fatal,

dreadful siege

For once contracted

once enacted

you’ll go on normally

“it’s okay”

“I’m just fine”

“yes, I think I am still free”

But then, alas!

the grippe is tightened

beyond all points of ease

and shipwrecked sailors on the sea of life

all drown

irrevocably

Yes I’ve seen this blight

‘cross this land

and winds are blowing high

no apple pie nor starlit nights

will save this rotting sky

all is darkened

all are dead

all are doomed to die

Lance it fast while time remains

avoid a fearsome plight

destroy this curse

and rest assured

your mark is

for the

light

Cast it out and let us pray

“Lord give us back our sight”

Cast it out to guarantee,

Truth shall conquer might



